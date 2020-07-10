UP gangster Vikas Dubey killed in police encounter

Kanpur, July 10, 2020

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed on Friday morning after being critically injured in an alleged shootout with Special Task Force (STF) officials. He was shot when he reportedly tried to flee, following a road accident in which the vehicle he was travelling in overturned.

Dubey was taken to the emergency ward of the Hallett Hospital in blood-soaked condition.

SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar said that the doctors have confirmed the death of Vikas Dubey.

As media persons converged at the hospital, the gates were closed and STF officials refused to comment on the developments.

According to reports, as the convoy bringing Dubey from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain reached Bhauti area under Barra police circle in Kanpur on Friday morning, the vehicle in which Vikas was seated, overturned after skidding on the road due to heavy rain.