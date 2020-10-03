UP Additional Chief Secretary, DGP meet Hathras victim's family

Hathras, October 3, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Hitesh Chandra Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avnish Awasthi on Saturday met the family members of the victim of the alleged gang rape in Hathras.

The family have been given full assurance of justice by both top officials. They spoke to nine people including the victim's father, mother, brothers and sisters. The Additional Chief Secretary along with DGP assured the victim's family of justice.

When the deceased's father folded his hands in front of them, DGP Awasthi placed a hand on his shoulder and after this the two officials also held long talks with the father and brothers of the deceased.

The Additional Chief Secretary and DGP, spoke to the victim's family for about half an hour and assured them of a fair investigation. Both top officials have also indicated major action. At the same time, the family says that they have given their complaints to the authorities. They have also complained to the DM.

The media was allowed to visit the victim's village before the arrival of DGP Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi in Hathras. After getting permission from the district and police administration, the media persons went to the village and interacted with the victim's family.

Earlier, media persons were not allowed in the village. The media was doing coverage from outside the village itself. The media's entry into the village was banned. Media persons had also protested on this.

Following the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi and DGP Hitesh Awasthi reached the village to meet the victim's family in Hathras.

IANS