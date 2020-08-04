Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, August 4, 2020

Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas today said that he had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The news came two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made a similar announcement on Sunday about him having tested positive for the virus. Shah is currently admitted to a hospital in Gurugram near here.

Pradhan said in a post in Hindi on micro-blogging site Twitter that he had got himself tested after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and that the result had come as positive.

"On the advice of doctors, I have been admitted to a hospital and I am in a good condition," he added.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa and former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah are among those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also admitted to a hospital in Bhopal after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 25.

