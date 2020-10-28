Union Minister Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, October 28, 2020

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday became the latest Union Minister to be infected by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Taking to Twitter, Irani said: "It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here's me keeping it simple - I've tested positive for COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest."

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and AYUSH Minister Shripad Y. Naik were among those infected. Chief Ministers like Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka's B. S. Yediyurappa had also tested positive.

IANS