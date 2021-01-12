Union Minister Shripad Naik, injured in road mishap, stable after two surgeries

Panaji, January 12, 2021

The condition of Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, who was seriously injured in a road accident in Karnataka on Monday, is now "stable" and he's responding well to treatment after two orthopaedic surgeries in the early hours of Tuesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Naik's wife Vijaya and his personal secretary Deepak Ghume had succumbed to their injuries, while his driver and a personal security officer are currently admitted for treatment at the Goa Medical College near Panaji.

"I have met Bhau (Naik). His condition is stable now. The two orthopaedic surgeries conducted on him were successful," Sawant told reporters shortly after meeting Naik at the hospital's coronary care unit.

"The operations started around 2.30 am and lasted till around 7 am. He is now under sedation. He is responding well to treatment," Sawant said.

Sawant said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive here later in the day to inquire after the health of Naik.

"We will take a call on whether we need expert opinion. Rajnath Singh will also meet with doctors later today to review Naik's health," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister said that hours after Naik was rushed from the accident site in Yellapur in Karnataka to the Goa Medical College on Monday night, two surgeries were conducted.

Apart from loss of blood and dropping blood pressure, Naik had a broken upper limb and a fractured thigh bone.

Late on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Sawant and directed him to ensure the best treatment for Naik, a fifth-term MP from North Goa and a former state BJP President.

IANS