Union Minister Shripad Naik hospitalised after road mishap

Panaji, January 11, 2021

Union Minister of State for Defence and North Goa MP Shripad Naik has been admitted to a hospital in North Karnataka after his car met with an accident.

His wife, Vijaya, who was travelling with him, has also suffered serious injuries.

Goa BJP spokesperson Narendra Sawaikar has wished Naik a "speedy recovery".

"He met with an accident in Karnataka and his condition is serious," Sawaikar told reporters.

Naik and his wife were travelling in the Uttar Kannada district when the mishap occurred.

IANS