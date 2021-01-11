Union Minister Shripad Naik hospitalised after road mishap
Shripad NaikIANS (File photo)
National

Union Minister Shripad Naik hospitalised after road mishap

IANS

Panaji, January 11, 2021

Union Minister of State for Defence and North Goa MP Shripad Naik has been admitted to a hospital in North Karnataka after his car met with an accident.

His wife, Vijaya, who was travelling with him, has also suffered serious injuries.

Goa BJP spokesperson Narendra Sawaikar has wished Naik a "speedy recovery".

"He met with an accident in Karnataka and his condition is serious," Sawaikar told reporters.

Naik and his wife were travelling in the Uttar Kannada district when the mishap occurred.

IANS

Karnataka
Goa
Injured
Shripad Naik
Union Minister
Road Accident
Uttara Kannada

Related Stories

Firework

NetIndian
www.netindian.in