Union Minister Sadananda Gowda tests Covid-positive

New Delhi, November 19, 2020

Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda today said he had tested positive for Covid-19.

"After initial symptoms of Covid-19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe," he tweeted.

Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have wished Gowda a speedy recovery.

IANS