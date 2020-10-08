Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, days after heart surgery

New Delhi, October 8, 2020

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan, who had been ailing for some time, passed away here today.

He was 74.

The news of his passing away was announced on micro-blogging site Twitter by his son and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) National President Chirag Paswan this evening.

"Papa, you are no longer in this world but I know that, wherever you are, you are always with me. Miss you, Papa," he said.

Paswan, who was Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi Government, had been ailing for some time and had been hospitalised in Delhi for about a month.

His death has come five days after he underwent a heart surgery at the hospital last Saturday. He had in the past undergone a bypass surgery.

NNN