Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, September 16, 2020

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari today said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and gone into self-isolation.

"Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive," Gadkari said on micro-blogging site Twitter this evening.

"I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he said.

"I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe," he added.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for COVID-19.

More recently, ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on September 14, as many as 17 Members of Parliament (MPs) tested positive for COVID-19 when they underwent the mandatory tests required to attend the session.

