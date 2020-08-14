Union Govt distributes more than 3 crore N95 masks to States

New Delhi, August 14, 2020

The Union Government has so far distributed more than 3 crore N95 masks to the States to assist in the relentless work of State and Union Territory (UT) governments for containment and management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Along with augmenting COVID-19 facilities, the Union Government has been providing medical supplies free of cost to the State/UT governments to supplement their efforts. Most of the products supplied were not being manufactured in the country in the beginning, an official press release said.

The rising global demand due to the pandemic resulted in their scarce availability in the foreign markets, it said.

"With the combined efforts of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Pharmaceuticals, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and others, the domestic industry has been encouraged and facilitated to manufacture and supply essential medical equipment like PPEs, N95 masks, ventilators etc., during this period," the release said.

"As a result, resolve for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ has been strengthened and most of the supplies made by the Union Government are domestically manufactured.

"Since March 11, the Union Government has distributed more than 3.04 crore N95 masks and more than 1.28 crore PPE kits to States / UTs / Central Institutions, free of cost. Also, more than 10.83 crore HCQ tablets have been distributed to them.

"Also, 22533 ‘Make in India’ ventilators have been delivered to various States / UTs / Central Institutions. The Centre is also ensuring its installation and commissioning," the release added.

