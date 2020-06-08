Under fire from Shiv Sena, Sonu Sood meets Thackerays

Mumbai, June 8, 2020

Under fire from the Shiv Sena, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood -- who has shot into the limelight for organizing buses and flight for migrant workers -- called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here late on Sunday.

The meeting -- also attended by Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray -- came after Sood was labelled as a "mahatma" for his services to the migrants' cause.

The Sena has alleged it was a move to show the Maharashtra government in poor light even as ruling Nationalist Congress Party leader and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh lauded the actor.

Earlier, Sood had met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Sood had organised dozens of buses for stranded migrant workers and at least two flights to various destinations in India, earning accolades.

The meeting with the Thackerays was described as a courtesy call by Sood.

IANS