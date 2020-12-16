UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab calls on Modi

New Delhi, December 16, 2020

United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today.

During the meeting, Modi called for an ambitious and outcome-oriented 360-degree roadmap covering trade and investment, defence and security, migration and mobility, education, energy, climate change and health to tap the full potential of the bilateral relationship.

The Prime Minister, referring to his recent telephone conversation with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson, also stressed the importance of the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID world.

Raab conveyed Johnson’s greetings and thanked the Prime Minister for participating in the recently held Climate Ambition Summit co-hosted by the UK. He also stressed the priority that the UK Government’s attaches to elevating relations with India, based on shared values and interests and the potential to address common global challenges together.

He also took the opportunity to hand over a letter from Johnson, inviting Modi to the G7 meeting to be chaired by the UK in 2021. The Prime Minister thanked him and accepted the invitation.

Modi conveyed his keenness to receive Johnson in New Delhi next month, on the occasion of India's 72nd Republic Day celebrations.

