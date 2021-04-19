UK to impose travel restrictions on passengers coming from India

New Delhi, April 19, 2021

The United Kingdom will impose travel restrictions on air passengers coming from India due to the fast-spreading coronavirus variant in this country, reports said on Monday.

India was added in the "Red List" of countries, or those countries whose citizens can not freely travel to the UK.

Reports quoted UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock as saying that the decision was a difficult but vital one to make.

As per norms, those who are not UK or Irish citizens will not be allowed to enter the UK post early morning on Friday.

Presently, Vistara, Air India, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways operate flights between the two countries.

Last year, India had suspended all flights to and from the UK from December 23 in the wake of the new mutant strain of novel coronavirus found in that country.

Lately, rising Covid cases in India has forced many state governments to implement fresh Covid-19 restrictions during the last few weeks.

The country's medical infrastructure is also facing heavy strain due to the rising numbers.

IANS