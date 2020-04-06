UK announces first charter flights from India to bring British nationals home

New Delhi, April 6, 2020

The United Kingdom has announced the first seven charter flights that will bring home British nationals stranded in India after it imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The charter flights will depart for London from Goa on April 8, 10 and 12; from Mumbai on April 9 and 11; and New Delhi on April 9 and 11.

"British travellers should visit the booking portal for respective cities to reserve seats. Information on further flights from other locations in India will follow shortly," a press release from the British High Commission said.

Acting British High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson said: "We know how worrying the past few weeks have been for British nationals in India. I hope this announcement will bring relief, especially to those in greatest need. Due to the large numbers of British travellers involved, the scale of this operation is huge. The UK Government continues to work hard with our Indian counterparts in New Delhi and London to arrange a safe journey back for as many people as possible."

British Foreign Office Minister of State, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad said, "The UK is working around the clock to support the large numbers of British travellers who wish to return to the UK from India and around the world. In the absence of commercial flights, these first charter flights from India should provide relief to some of our British travellers who are desperate to return home, especially for the most vulnerable and those in greatest need."

"Ensuring the safety and well-being of British nationals is the top priority of the UK Government. The British High Commission will continue to provide consular support to any British nationals who remain in India and require assistance," the release said.

To book flights and register their details, British nationals should use the following city-specific webpages: Goa, Mumbai and New Delhi.

The release pointed out that movement within India is currently very restricted. Travellers should only apply for flights leaving from the state they are currently in.

"These flights are for UK travellers who normally reside in the UK and their direct dependants. A number of seats will be reserved for those deemed vulnerable. Individuals in this group will be contacted directly.

"Details regarding luggage allowance, flight costs and carriers will be available on the booking portal," the release said.

"The UK continues to work with partners to secure seats for British nationals on flights that other countries are running. On 4 April, 113 of the most vulnerable British nationals left Goa on an Irish flight.

"An estimated 35,000 British Nationals are currently in India. Over 20,000 have told us they wish to return to the UK as soon as possible," it said.

In response to the unprecedented travel restrictions in place worldwide, the UK Government on 30 March announced a new partnership with airlines to enable British travellers to fly home. Where commercial routes do not exist, the Government will provide up to £75 million to enable special charter flights to bring home UK residents.

British nationals in India have been advised to follow their government's travel advice and social media channels for the latest information, and to call the following consular numbers if they require immediate assistance:

New Delhi: +91 (11) 2419 2100

Chennai: +91 (44) 42192151

Mumbai: +91 (22) 6650 2222

NNN