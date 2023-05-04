UIDAI allows people to verify email/mobile number seeded with Aadhaar

New Delhi, May 2, 2023: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed people to verify their mobile numbers and email IDs seeded with their Aadhaar.

It had come to the notice of the UIDAI that in some instances, people were not aware/sure about which of their mobile numbers is seeded to their Aadhaar and worried about Aadhaar OTP might be going to some other mobile number.

This facility can be availed under the ‘Verify email/mobile Number’ feature on the official website (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/) or through mAadhaar App.

It has been developed for people to verify that their own email/mobile number is seeded with their respective Aadhaar.

This feature gives confirmation to the cardholder that a particular email/mobile number is seeded to their respective Aadhaar. It also notifies the holder in case a particular mobile number is not linked and informs them to take steps to update the mobile number.

If the mobile number is already verified, the cardholder will see a message like, ‘the mobile number you have entered is already verified with our records’, displayed on their screen.

In case the person does not remember the mobile number, she/he has given during enrolment she/he can check the last three digits of the mobile on Verify Aadhaar feature on MyAadhaar portal or mAadhaar App. If he/she wants to link email/mobile number with Aadhaar or to update her/his email/mobile number, they may visit the nearest Aadhaar centre.

