UIDAI allows Aadhaar updating facility through 20,000 CSCs

New Delhi, May 2, 2020

In a major relief to those living in rural areas, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed the Common Service Centre (CSC) to begin the Aadhaar updating facility at their 20,000 CSCs which operate as Banking Correspondents (BCs).

Union Minister for Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Twitter that, the CSC, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of IT and Electronics, should start the Aadhaar work with responsibility and as per instructions issued by UIDAI in this regard.

This facility will help a large number of rural citizens to get Aadhar services closer to their place of residence.

UIDAI has set a June deadline for the commencement of the work after CSCs with banking facilities upgrade their required infrastructure and get other necessary approvals.

However, CSC CEO Dinesh Tyagi said he has asked all BCs to immediately finish technical and other upgradation which the UIDAI has asked for so that Aadhaar updating work can be started soon.

With these 20,000 additional centres available to update Aadhaar, the users, particularly in rural areas, need not visit Aadhaar centres in bank branches or Post Offices for this work.

NNN