UGC provides online learning facilities for students, teachers during lockdown

NewDelhi, March 27, 2020

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has provided online learning facilities for students and teachers during the 21-day countrywide lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to students and teachers, UGC said while maintaining social distancing and staying in the confines of homes/hostels, the time could be used productively by engaging in On-line learning.

There are several ICT initiatives of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), UGC and its Inter-University Centres (IUCs) - Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) and Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), in the form of digital platforms which can be accessed by the teachers, students and researchers in Universities and Colleges for broadening their horizon of learning.

SWAYAM Online Courses provide access to the best teaching-learning resources which were earlier delivered on the SWAYAM platform. It may be now viewed by any learner free of cost without any registration.

Students/learners who registered on SWAYAM (swayam.gov.in) in the January 2020 semester can continue their learning as usual.

UG/PG MOOCs host learning material of the SWAYAM UG and PG (Non-Technology) archived courses.

e-PG Pathshala hosts high quality, curriculum-based, interactive e-content containing 23,000 modules ( e-text and video) in 70 Post Graduate disciplines of social sciences, arts, fine arts and humanities, natural & mathematical sciences.

e-Content courseware in UG subjects: e-content courseware in 87 Undergraduate courses with about 24,110 e-content modules is available on the CEC website.

SWAYAMPRABHA is a group of 32 DTH channels providing high quality educational curriculum-based course contents covering diverse disciplines such as arts, science, commerce, performing arts, social sciences and humanities subjects, engineering, technology, law, medicine, agriculture etc to all teachers, students and citizens across the country interested in lifelong learning.

These channels are free to air and can also be accessed through your cable operator. The telecasted videos/lectures are also as archived videos on the Swayamprabha portal.

CEC-UGC YouTube channel provides free access to unlimited educational curriculum-based lectures.

National Digital Library is a digital repository of a vast amount of academic content in different formats and provides interface support for leading Indian languages for all academic levels including researchers and life-long learners, all disciplines, all popular form of access devices and differently-abled learners.

Shodhganga is a digital repository platform of 2,60,000 Indian Electronic Theses and Dissertations for research students to deposit their PhD theses and make it available to the entire scholarly community in open access.

e-Shodh Sindhu provides current as well as archival access to more than 15,000 core and peer-reviewed journals and a number of bibliographic, citation and factual databases in different disciplines from a large number of publishers and aggregators to its member institutions including centrally-funded technical institutions, universities and colleges that are covered under 12(B) and 2(f) Sections of the UGC Act.

Vidwan is a database of experts which provides information about experts to peers, prospective collaborators, funding agencies policymakers and research scholar in the country. Faculty members are requested to register on the Vidwan portal to help expand the database of experts.

