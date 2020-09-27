Security personnel during a gunfight between terrorists and security forces at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on September 27, 2020.
Security personnel during a gunfight between terrorists and security forces at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on September 27, 2020. |IANS
National

Two terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

IANS

Srinagar, September 27, 2020

Two terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter with security forces at Samboora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after forces cordoned off the area and launced a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in the encounter at Awantipore. Search is going on," police said.

IANS

NetIndian
www.netindian.in