Two terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, September 25, 2020

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Friday

The firefight between the terrorists and the security forces started in the Sirhama area on Thursday evening after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Two LeT terrorists killed in Sirhama encounter. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition recovered," police said.

IANS