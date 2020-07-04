Two terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, July 4, 2020

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday even as search operations are continuing.

"Kulgam Encounter Update: One more #unidentified #terrorist killed. #Search going on. Further details shall follow," the J&K Police tweeted.

The encounter started after security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in Arrah area of Kulgam.

As the security forces cordoned off the area and zeroed in on the spot, where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire, drawing retaliation of the security forces which triggered the encounter.

IANS