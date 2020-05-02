Two terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, May 2, 2020

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama in south Kashmir on Saturday.

Inspector General (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar told IANS that the bodies of both the terrorists were recovered after the debris was cleared.

Earlier, based on a specific intelligence input, a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched at Dangerpora in Pulwama by a joint team of the police and the army.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, the militants fired upon them, which triggered the encounter. The firefight continued for a few hours. The house in which the terrorists were hiding was blasted.

Meanwhile, internet services have been snapped in the area as a precautionary measure.

IANS