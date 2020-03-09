Two terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, March 9, 2020

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in a shootout with the security forces on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, a CRPF official said.

The shootout took place around 6.40 a.m. in the Khojpura area following which the body of one terrorist was recovered from the spot. The security forces recovered the body of another terrorist around 11.35 a.m.

The shootout involved a team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Rashtriya Rifles.

"Two terrorists were neutralised in this operation. The bodies have been recovered and the identification of those bodies is yet to be done. The firing, however, has stopped and search operation is continuing," the official said.

The CRPF official further said that the number of terrorists present when the shootout began following a tip-off was yet to be ascertained.

IANS