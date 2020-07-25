Two terrorists gunned down in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, July 25, 2020

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces at Ranbirgarh Panzinara on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, officials said.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told IANS that two terrorists have been killed in the encounter.

The identities of the killed terrorists have not been ascertained yet.

Earlier, the security forces launched the operation on the basis of a specific intelligence input.

As a joint party of the police, the CRPF and the Army zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the slain terrorists.

IANS