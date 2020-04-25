Two terrorists, associate killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, April 25, 2020

Two terrorists whose identities are being ascertained and a terrorist associate were killed in an encounter with security forces at Goripora village of Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning.

"Two unidentified terrorists and one hardcore associate of terrorists killed. Search is still going on," police said in a brief statement.

This is the second encounter in less than 24 hours in south Kashmir. Two terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with the security forces and a policeman abducted by them was rescued in Anantnag South Kashmir Friday evening.

The two had kidnapped a policeman at Yaripora in the Kulgam district and were travelling with him when they were intercepted by the security forces at check post. A brief encounter followed in which both the terrorists were killed and the abducted policeman was rescued.

IANS