Two soldiers killed in Pakistan firing at LoC in J&K

Srinagar, October 1, 2020

Two soldiers were killed and four injured in Pakistani firing at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naugam sector of North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, the army said.

"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Naugam Sector, Kupwara today morning by firing mortars and other weapons. Two soldiers were fatally injured. Four soldiers were injured, being evacuated. Befitting response is being given," the Army said.

Earlier, one soldier was killed in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Krishna Ghati sector along the LoC in Poonch on Wednesday night. He has been identified as Lance Naik Karnail Singh.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC in the Kupwara district of Kashmir valley and to the south of Pir Panchal in Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu with Pakistan targeting civilian areas and defence positions with long range mortars and small arms.

The Army says it is giving a befitting response to all acts of aggression by Pakistan along the LoC.

IANS