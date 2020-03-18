Two more test positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, March 18, 2020

Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Wednesday confirmed two more positive coronavirus cases in the state, raising the total to 13.

"Two more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bengaluru on Wednesday, taking the total infected cases to 13," tweeted Sriramulu.

He said the two new cases included a 56-year-old city-based man who returned from the USA on March 6 and a 25-year-old woman who returned from Spain.

"Both are admitted in designated isolated hospital," Sriramulu added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa held an emergency cabinet meeting on measures to contain the COVID-19 fallout at the state secretariat.

In the assembly, the Chief Minister said in Kannada, "Situation will go out of control if coronavirus spread is not contained. Tough measures are being taken to control the situation.

He also reviewed the steps taken to tackle H1N1, Swine flu and Bird flu in some parts of the state.

In a related development, 62 passengers arriving from Germany and Dubai were taken to Aakash Hospital for screening near the airport.

On Tuesday, a 67-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus, she returned to the city from Dubai via Goa on March 9.

Earlier on the same day, two persons, including a young woman in Bengaluru, tested positive for the infection.

The new cases were of a 20-year-old woman who travelled from the UK and a 63-year-old doctor who treated the 76-year-old patient (since deceased) in Kalaburagi early this month.

"Both are admitted in the isolation wards in designated hospitals in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi," said Sriramulu.

City civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Vidhan Soudha have imposed restricted on visitors.

"To check the spread of COVID-19, BBMP will permit visitors to the head office only between 3-5 p.m. on all working days till further notice," said the civic body Commissioner B. H. Anil Kumar.

On Wednesday, BBMP health officers and zonal joint commissioners visited several BBMP and government hospitals to check on hygiene and preparedness of staff in the light of communicable diseases in some parts the city.

Similarly, BBMP Solid Waste Management Special Commissioner D. Randeep has said KR Market and surrounding areas were sprayed with disinfectants and vendors were educated about cleanliness.

IANS