Two months after first COVID-19 death, Mumbai toll touches 800

Mumbai, May 19, 2020

Sixty-two days after the state's first death was reported in Mumbai on March 17, the city's toll touched 800 with 43 new coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities, officials said on Tuesday.

Of the 43 deaths -- the highest single-day figure in the city, 29 were males and 14 females.

Mumbai also had 1,411 new coronavirus patients, taking the total number of infectees so far to 22,563.

On the positive side, 600 patients who are fully cured were discharged, taking the number to 6,116 till date.

Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police Naval Bajaj on Tuesday wrote to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide it with 12 dedicated ambulances for the benefit of the police personnel who are getting infected in large numbers.

So far, around 618 police personnel in the city - besides 600 more elsewhere in the state - are COVID-19 positive, but they have to wait for 7-8 hours before an ambulance is available.

Accordingly, the city police has sought one ambulance to be stationed in each of the 13 zones in the city for the benefit of the infected personnel to enable them get timely medical help.

In another development, the Mumbai Police has dismissed rumours that permission would be granted for the special Eid namaz on the occasion of Ramzan Eid, expected to be celebrated on May 25.

IANS