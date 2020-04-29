Two militants killed in encounter in Shopian, J&K

Srinagar, April 29, 2020

One more militant was killed this morning in an ongoing encounter at Zainpora in South Kashmir's Shopian district taking the toll to two. The gunfight, which started on Tuesday evening and stopped during the night resumed Wednesday.

"Op Melahura (Shopian). One more terrorist killed (Total Two terrorists eliminated). Joint Operation in progress," the Army said in a brief statement.

A third militant is also believed to have been killed in the encounter, but the body has not been retrieved yet.

"Operation at Melhura Shopian continued through the night. Two terrorists killed. Bodies recovered. For third, search is on," a police statement said.

On Tuesday security forces had a specific input about the presence of a group of three militants in the area. As the cordon was tightened the hiding militants fired at the security forces that triggered the encounter.

One militant was killed on Tuesday.

The joint operation was conducted by the police and the Army.

IANS