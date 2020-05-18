Two migrant labourers killed, 10 injured in UP road accident

Unnao, May 18, 2020

Two migrant works were killed and ten injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling met with an accident on the Agra Expressway after its axle broke.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the next-of-kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured persons.

He has directed the district officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons.

Earlier on Monday, twenty migrant workers were injured when a mini-truck rammed into a truck in Ayodhya district on Monday morning. In another incident in Hamirpur district on Monday, ten migrant workers were injured when the bus overturned.

IANS