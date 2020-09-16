Two killed in wall collapse as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

Hyderabad, September 16, 2020

Two people were killed in a wall collapse as heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas, flooding roads and throwing vehicular traffic out of gear.

With 10 cm rainfall in a couple of hours at many places, the roads turned cesspools. The heavy downpour caused long traffic snarls. Motorists were stranded in the peak evening time.

At some places like Shaikhpet and Attapur, cars were submerged while few two-wheelers washed away.

Roads were flooded in busy posh areas like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills and commercial centres like Ameerpet, Koti, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Abids, Basheerbagh, Begumpet, Khairatabad and Secunderabad.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) pressed its disaster response force teams into service to attend the complaints of water logging. The teams were trying to pump out water even as overflowing drainages made their task difficult.

The municipal officials appealed to people to remain indoors. Police diverted traffic at Biodiversity Park as the road leading towards Mehdipatnam from Gachibowli was submerged at Shaikpet and Toli Chowki.

At Attapur under PVNR Expressway, motorists left their cars to save themselves as the road was totally submerged and water level rose to the height of cars.

Two persons were killed in a wall collapse incident at Medipally. Police said two persons who were passing by on a motorbike were killed when a wall of a temple collapsed.

Bahadurpura and Gandipet received the maximum rainfall over 10.9 cm. According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, the rainfall at Rajendranagar was 10.4 while it was 9.7 cm in Shaikpet.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Office said the heavy rains were due to low pressure area over Telangana and adjoining South Chhattisgarh. It has forecast more rains.

IANS