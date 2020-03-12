Two killed in boardroom shooting in Uttar Pradesh

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), March 12, 2020

In a shocking incident, a senior director of a company in Gautam Buddha Nagar allegedly opened fire in a board meeting on Thursday, killing one and injuring another. He later shot himself, too, and succumbed to the injuries.

Pradeep Agrawal, a director in UP Telelinks Limited, which manufactures electric rickshaws, opened fire on two of his senior officials, Naresh, one of the directors of the company, and Rakesh. He later shot himself.

Agrawal and Naresh died on the spot while the injured person, Rakesh, was rushed to the hospital. The incident took place in Badalpur area in Chapraula.

According to the police, the three officials indulged in a spat over business issues.

The company has manufacturing plants in Ghaziabad and Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand.

IANS