Two fresh COVID-19 cases surface in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, March 12, 2020

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that two fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state. With this, the total number of positive cases in Kerala has touched 19, of which three have recovered and discharged from the hospital.

"One person who came from Dubai and was in isolation at Kannur has tested positive. The second case that tested positive today was a person who came from Qatar and is in Thrissur now," Vijayan told the media.

IANS