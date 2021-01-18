Two coaches of Amritsar-Jaynagar Express derail near Lucknow

Lucknow/New Delhi, January 18, 2021

Two coaches of the Amritsar-Jaynagar Express derailed near Lucknow on Monday, but no one was injured in the incident, officials said.

Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said the two coaches of the train derailed soon after its departure from platform number one of Charbagh station in Lucknow division at 7.50 a.m.

While all wheels of one coach had derailed, one wheel of the second had come off the tracks.

NR officials said that senior railway officers have reached the accident site.

IANS