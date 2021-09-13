Two children die in building collapse in Delhi, rescue ops on

New Delhi, September 13, 2021

Two children died and one person was injured when a four-storeyed building collapsed in Delhi on Monday.

The police said that three to four people were believed to be still under the debris and authorities are making all efforts to locate them.

The building collapse was reported at 11:50 a.m. opposite Robin cinema in Ghanta Ghar Sabzi Mandi near Malka Ganj.

Three persons, including two children, were initially rescued and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The children succumbed to their injuries. According to initial reports, the children were siblings and have been identified as Sushant and Somuya, aged 7 and 12 years.

Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Delhi, said the two children had died.

The children were sitting in an e-rikhshaw while their mother stepped down to buy grocery, just outside the building, an eyewitness said.

During the initial probe, it was found that construction and digging work was being carried out on the ground floor of the building.

"It is suspected the labourers who were working on the ground floor could be trapped. The work of removal of debris is going on," said a senior police officer.

During the incident, a pan shopkeeper was present in his shop on the ground floor. On the first, second, and third floor, families living there were not present at the time of the incident and the houses were locked.

North Delhi Mayor Jaiprakash said it is suspected the building was in a dilapidated condition. "We have also ordered an inquiry into how the ground floor was being reconstructed," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the administration was engaged in relief and rescue work and that he was personally monitoring the situation.

IANS