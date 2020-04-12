Two-bed tents for COVID-19 screening, quarantine from Ordnance Factory Board

New Delhi, April 12, 2020

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has started making two-bed tents for COVID-19 screening, isolation and quarantine and has delivered 50 of them to Arunachal Pradesh.

These tents, with a floor area of 9.55 square metres, are fabricated using waterproof fabric, mild steel and aluminium alloy.

The tents can be set up in any place or terrain and help in creating additional facilities other than those in conventional hospitals within a short period of time. Ordnance Equipment Factory, Kanpur has manufactured the first batch.

Opto Electronics Factory Dehradun, a unit of Ordnance Factory Board, donated 2,500 bottles (100 ml each) of hand sanitizer and 1,000 face masks to Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on April 6.

Cordite Factory Aruvankadu, a unit of OFB handed over 100 litres of sanitisers to the Nilgiris District Police authorities in Tamil Nadu on April 8.

High Explosives Factory (HEF) in Pune dispatched the first batch of 2,500 litres sanitisers to HLL, Belagavi on April 9.

Ordnance Factory Ambajhari (OFAJ) Nagpur has developed a fumigation chamber for the purpose of sanitisation. It is fully portable and can be shifted with ease. It is installed at the main entrance of OFAJ Hospital.

Ordnance Factory Dehradun handed over indigenously made pedal-operated handwashing system fitted with soap dispenser to the police authorities on April 7.

Ordnance Factory Dehu Road, Pune distributed food kits amongst labourers at Dehugaon village on April 6.

NNN