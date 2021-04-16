Two arrested as Customs seize heroin worth Rs 98 crore at Delhi's IGI Airport

New Delhi, April 16, 2021

Two Zambian nationals were arrested following the seizure of heroin worth Rs 98 crore from their luggage at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here yesterday.

They had flown in from O. R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, via Doha by a Qatar Airways flight on April 15 and were intercepted by the Customs officers of the airport after they crossed the green channel and were approaching the exit gate.

Based on profiling of sensitive routes and origins, they were asked whether they were carrying any contraband goods, to which they replied in the negative. To verify their statements they were subjected to door frame metal detector (DFMD) examination in which nothing objectionable was noticed.

The X-ray inspection of the baggage revealed some suspicious images. On detailed examination of their baggage before two independent witnesses, 7 kg each, totally weighing 14 kg of white colour powder/granules were recovered, which were concealed in specially made cavities of their checked-in baggage.

Representative samples of the recovered substance were subjected to Modified Drug Detection Kit which prima facie confirmed the recovered substances to be heroin. The value of the recovered substances, suspected to be heroin was estimated to be Rs 98 crore. During interrogation, they accepted their guilt.

A Panchnama and subsequently a seizure memo were drawn at the spot. The recovered goods and concealing and packing materials were seized under Section 43 of the NDPS Act, 1985 for violation of Section 8 and 23 of the Act ibid as these were found to be liable for confiscation under Section 60 of the NDPS Act, 1985, an official press release said.

Both the passengers have been arrested. Further investigation was in progress, it added.

