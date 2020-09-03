Twitter account of PM Modi's personal website hacked for Bitcoins

New Delhi, September 3, 2020

Twitter on Thursday said it has fixed the account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website that was briefly hacked and tweets related to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were posted on it.

Twitter said it has secured the compromised account known as @narendramodi_in.

The affected account is linked to PM Modi's personal website and has more than 2.5 million followers.

"We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

According to Twitter, this breach was not due to a compromise of its systems or service.

"There is no indication or evidence of any correlation between this account compromise and the incident that took place in July," the company told IANS.

Twitter faced a mega crypto hack in July that spread a Bitcoin scam by hijacking accounts of high-profile celebrities, politicians and businesses as a result of a phone spear phishing attack.

"I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with crypto currency, Kindly Donate eth to 0xae073DB1e5752faFF169B1ede7E8E94bF7f80Be6," read one tweet from the hackers.

"I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with crypto currency, Kindly Donate Bitcoin to 0xae073DB1e5752faFF169B1ede7E8E94bF7f80Be6 #eth #crypto - Official Tweet of PM Modi," read another.

The tweets were taken down by Twitter.

In July, the attackers targeted 130 Twitter accounts, ultimately tweeting from 45, accessing the DM (Direct Messages) inbox of 36, and downloading the Twitter data of seven accounts. The incident raised concerns around Twitter tools and levels of employee access.

IANS