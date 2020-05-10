Truck carrying workers overturns in MP, 5 dead

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh), May 10, 2020

Five labourers died and 11 others suffered injuries when the truck they were travelling in overturned in Khap village in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh late last night.

According to the police, at least 18 people were travelling in the truck out of which 15 were labourers.

"A total of 18 people were in the truck laden with mangoes. When the truck overturned near Khap village in Narsinghpur, five labourers died and 11 got injured. Three of them are in a critical condition. The truck was going from Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh," said Shiv Mangal Singh Rathore, the station in-charge of Mungwani.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed anguish at the incident. He directed the officials to provide best medical treatment to the injured.

"Several lives have been lost in the accident. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," said Chouhan.

Trucks carrying essential services are allowed to ply during the lockdown. But some people use these trucks to send migrant labourers to their destination.

IANS