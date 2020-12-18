Trinamool loses third MLA as Silbhadra Dutta resigns

Kolkata, December 18, 2020

A day after Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari and MLA Jitendra Tiwari resigned from the party, another legislator from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party from Barrackpore assembly constituency, Silbhadra Dutta, too called it quits.

According to sources, Dutta also replaced Banerjee's photo, hung on the wall of his office, with a picture of Swami Vivekananda. He surrendered the car given by the state government. He said if the government wants it can withdraw his security cover as well.

Dutta sent his resignation letter to Trinamool supremo Banerjee. "I am tendering my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associate organisations with immediate effect," he wrote in the letter.

The Barrackpore MLA is the third lawmaker to resign from the party in past 24 hours.

Dutta said that he is thankful for all the opportunities that have been afforded to him. "I will always value my time spent spent as member of the party. Thus I request you to accept my resignation and oblige," he said.

Yesterday, in a twin blow to the state's ruling Trinamool Congress, former Nandigram lawmaker Adhikari and Pandabeswar MLA Tiwari resigned from the party's primary membership.

Tiwari also resigned from the post of chairman of the administrative board of the Asansol Municipal Corporation as well as the post of Trinamool Congress' district president in West Burdwan.

IANS