Tremors in Delhi-NCR: No need for panic, says head of National Centre for Seismology

New Delhi, June 12, 2020

National Centre for Seismology (NCS) Director B K Bansal has said that there is no need for panic with respect to the recent seismic activities in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

But he underlined that it was important to undertake preparedness and mitigation measures to reduce the earthquake risk.

Bansal was speaking at a meeting convened by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) here on Wednesday to discuss the various mitigation and preparedness measures to reduce the earthquake risk in Delhi-NCR region.

He said that, given the seismic history of Delhi and its vicinity, the occurrence of minor earthquakes in Delhi-NCR is not unusual. However, there is no proven technology in the world wherein earthquakes are predicted with certainty in terms of its location, time and magnitude.

Following the meeting, the NDMA has requested the States to take the following measures:

Ensure compliance of building bye laws to make upcoming constructions earthquake resilient and to avoid addition of vulnerable building stock.

Identify the vulnerable priority structures, especially lifeline buildings, and retrofit them. Private buildings should also be retrofitted to reduce the risk in a phased manner, wherever required.

Conduct regular mock exercises to deal with earthquakes in future and come out with SoPs for immediate response after an earthquake

Undertake the public awareness programmes regarding do’s and don’ts with regard to earthquakes.

The meeting was attended through voice conferencing by NDMA Members, Director General, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)and senior officers of the state governments of Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

