Tremors felt in Delhi, other parts of north India as magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Tajikistan

New Delhi, February 12, 2021

Strong tremors were felt across Delhi, other places in the National Capital Region (NCR) and many other parts of north India as a powerful earthquake, measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale, was reported in Tajikistan tonight.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the quake, which had its epicentre at latitude 38.00 North and longitude 73.58 East, occurred at 2231 hours IST at a focal depth of 74 km. It said the epicentre lay 285 km east-northeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake measured 5.9 on the Richter scale and had its epcientre at a place 35 km west of Murghob in Tajikistan.

Reports reaching here said the tremors were felt in parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

People in many areas ran outdoors out of their homes as a precautionary measure.

NNN