Tremors felt in Delhi, J&K as magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Afghanistan-Tajikistan border

New Delhi, February 5, 2022

Tremors were felt in Delhi and other parts of north India, including Jammu and Kashmir, as an earthquake, measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, jolted the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region this morning.

India's National Center for Seismology said the quake, which had its epicentre at latitude 36.34 North and Longitude 71.05 East, occurred at 0945 hours at a depth of 181 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 422 km northwest of Srinagar, 395 km northwest of Gulmarg in Jammu & Kashmir, 295 km notheast of Kabul in Afghanistan, 317 km southeast of Dushanbe in Tajikistan and 346 km north-northwest of Islamabad in Pakistan.

Reports reaching here said tremors were felt in several parts of the Kashmir valley and in some districts of Jammu division in Jammu & Kashmir.

Tremors were also felt in Delhi, Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region, they said. Many people took to Twitter to say that they had experienced the tremors.

The tremor was felt in many parts of Pakistan, too, media reports and Twitter messages said.

