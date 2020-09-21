Trainee pilot killed in UP chopper crash

Lucknow, September 21, 2020

A rookie pilot was killed after a helicopter carrying four people crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district on Monday.

Police and other local authorities are at the spot and rescue operations are underway.

The incident occurred in Sarai Meer in an agricultural field and, according to details available, the aircraft crashed at around 11.20 a.m.

One person died and another was injured in the crash, while two others jumped out of the aircraft with the help of parachutes.

The deceased has been identified as trainee pilot Konark Saran. Amethi District Magistrate Arun Kumar said that the aircraft had taken off from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, a pilot training institute located at Fursatganj Airfield of Amethi. The aircraft belonged to the academy.

Authorities are probing the cause of the crash. The police is trying to secure the debris of the crash.

IANS