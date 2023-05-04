TRAI releases recommendations on ‘Ease of Doing Business in Telecom and Broadcasting Sector

New Delhi, May 2, 2023

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released the recommendations on ‘Ease of Doing Business in Telecom and Broadcasting Sector'.

Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) has been identified as one of the focus areas of Government in the recent decade. EoDB is a recognition of the fact that businesses and enterprises need to be enabled.

The TRAI has suo-moto floated a Consultation paper on “Ease of Doing Business in Telecom and Broadcasting Sector” on December 8, 2021. Previously, it undertook EoDB consultation specific to DoT and THE Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). However, the current exercise spans multiple ministries/departments.

The EoDB requires a comprehensive review of end-to-end processes with a ‘Whole of the government’ approach. One application – one window should suffice for all Inter-ministerial approvals.

Written comments and counter-comments on the Consultation Paper were invited from the stakeholders by February 9, 2022 and February 23, 2022 respectively. The Authority received 45 comments and four counter-comments from various stakeholders.

All these comments and counter comments are available on the TRAI website www.trai.gov.in. An Open House Discussion (OHD) was also convened on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper on April 21, 2022 through online mode.

This comprehensive exercise on EoDB entailed deeper analysis. The application process, compliance process, information submission and payment process through the life-cycle of licences have been studied. Keeping with its tradition, TRAI displayed all the comments and counter-comments on its website. The TRAI team engaged with the respective officers/officials. This collaborative and conciliatory approach has already started helping policy makers to identify redundant processes/ information. Already, quite-a-few reforms have been undertaken by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and MIB.

