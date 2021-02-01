Traffic snarls on DND, NH 24 as Delhi Police intensifies checking

New Delhi, February 1, 2021

The ongoing farmers agitation has led the Delhi Police to close the border along Delhi's Anand Vihar on Monday.

Traffic snarls were reported on Monday from Chilla red light, Kalindi Kunj and DND Flyway as Delhi Police intensified checking after the recent incidents of violence and the blast near Israel Embassy here.

"Traffic will remain affected on Road no. 56 from ISBT Anand Vihar to Ghazipur due to closing of border," the Delhi Traffic police said in a tweet.

The diversion points are from Akshardham Setu towards Akshardham, NH-9, from Max Hospital cut NH-24 towards Hassan Pur depot, from Ghazipur roundabout towards Anand Vihar, from Paper market towards Mayur Vihar Phase-3 to avoid Murga Mandi, and from Kondli pul towards Ghazipur roundabout.

From the point of National Highway 9, National Highway 24 is open from upper side UP Gate towards Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur.

"Traffic going from Anand Vihar to Delhi has been closed by Delhi Police. Be sure to go from Surya Nagar to Delhi via Seemapuri Bhaupura. Avoid going to UP Gate and Maharajpur Anand Vihar," Ghaziabad Traffic police said in a tweet.

IANS