'Tracing 26 pax who travelled in March 9 Dubai-Goa-Bengaluru flight'

Panaji, March 17, 2020

The Goa government is trying to trace 26 passengers who alighted in Goa from a Dubai-Goa-Bengaluru flight on March 9, in which a 67-year-old lady passenger, who was also onboard, subsequently tested positive for coronavirus in the Karnataka capital.

"We have got the addresses of 26 people who alighted in Goa. Goa government is trying to reach them and get examined and those who have symptoms will be taken to the isolation ward," Rane said late on Tuesday.

The 67-year-old lady is currently in home quarantine in Bengaluru, Rane said.

The Health Minister also said that self-declaration forms of all 26 passengers had been sourced by the Goa government and teams had been dispatched to trace the passengers, who alighted from the international flight at Goa's Dabolim International Airport on March 9.

IANS