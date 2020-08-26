Tourism Minister visits Hotel Ashok to review preparedness on the first day of its opening since lockdown

New Delhi, August 26, 2020

Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahalad Singh Patel visited Hotel Ashok here on Tuesday a day after India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) announced the reopening of its hotels in the state capital from August 24.

“Opening of the two biggest segments of the tourism industry, the hotels and restaurants in the country's capital is a positive move that will help push domestic travel and give much relief to the industry,” the Minister said.

The ITDC had announced the reopening following an order by The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), permitting hotels to operate in Delhi on August 24.

“DDMA’s decision is a welcome step towards the revival of tourism and hospitality activities in the capital city,” he added.

While interacting with media, Patel said the ITDC has provided rigorous training around the health and safety protocols on COVID-19 to its entire staff and has developed a detailed SOP for every division. ITDC has also signed an MoU with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to form an advisory body to monitor the situation of COVID-19 on a real-time basis and take necessary steps as and when needed.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had permitted to start the hotel, restaurant and hospitality services in the tourism sector from June 8, 2020, in a phased manner. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare had issued SOPs/Protocols for the operation of Hotels, Restaurants & other accommodation Units and Ministry of Tourism had subsequently come up with Operational Guidelines for Hotels, Restaurants & other accommodation units which were circulated countrywide.

