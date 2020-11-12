Top ULFA (I) leader Drishti Rajkhowa surrenders to Indian Army

Guwahati, November 12, 2020

In a swift operation executed by the Indian Army intelligence agencies at Meghalaya-Assam-Bangladesh border, dreaded hardcore ULFA (I) leader, Drishti Rajkhowa along with four accomplices Vedanta, Yasin Asom, Ropjyoti Asom and Mithun Asom, surrendered, with a huge quantity of arms.

The operation was based on confirmed inputs, which were a result of relentless pursuit over the last nine months, an official press release said.

The release said Drishti Rajkhowa had long been in the wanted list of the ULFA insurgents responsible for their activities in lower Assam.

"His surrender is a major blow to the underground organisation and heralds a new dawn ushering in peace in the region. By this operation Indian Army again reaffirmed, that at all times, it remains committed in maintaining peace and normalcy in the region," the release added.

