Tomar urges protesting farmers to continue talks

New Delhi, December 10, 2020

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged the farmers to give up the path of protest and continue talks to reach a solution on the issues related to the new farm legislations.

Both the Cabinet ministers were addressing a press conference here, a day after the farmers' unions unanimously rejected the offer by the Centre to amend the laws recently enacted to bring reforms in agriculture and allied sectors.

As farmers' unions have started to accelerate their agitation with a call for blocking the expressways joining the national capital, the government has asked them to begin discussions again.

Tomar said the path of dialogue has not been broken yet and the farmers should not take any extreme measures. The government has given the farmers a proposal to remove their doubts about the new legislations.

IANS