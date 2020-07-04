Toddler falls into bucket, drowned in Delhi

New Delhi, July 4, 2020

In a tragic accident, a one-year-old boy fell into a bucket kept in the room and died in East Delhi's Mandawali on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased's family lived in a single-room house.

On Friday, the boy crawled up to the bucket and slipped into it. Before the parents could realise what had happened, the boy had drowned. The accident was discovered by the mother.

The child was rushed to the hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

IANS